Ian Gelder has died aged 74.

The actor - who was best-known for playing Kevan Lannister in 'Game of Thrones' - has passed away after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December.

Ben Daniels, Gelder's husband, said in a statement posted on Instagram: "It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder.

"Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 1.07pm.

"I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.

"He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday.

"He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light."

Ben - who is also an actor - admitted to feeling lost without his husband.

Alongside a throwback photo, Ben continued: "I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever.

"He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through.

"Rest well my sweet Chianni. Xxxx (sic)"