Khloe Kardashian had to "retrain [her] mind" before embarking on her weight-loss journey.

The 39-year-old star decided to overhaul her diet and her lifestyle years ago - but Khloe admits that it hasn't been an easy process.

During an appearance on the 'SHE MD' podcast, Khloe explained: "I used to be overweight a lot of my life.

"God, I mean my weight-loss journey. It took years for me. I’ve always been chubby - like athletic. I’ve always played sports. I just was never in shape."

However, Khloe has managed to transform her body and her mind through a series of "lifestyle changes".

The reality star shared: "I would, let’s say, cut out all sodas. Little by little, I would cut things out.

"I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realised, I did every diet under the sun when I was younger."

Khloe - who has True, six, and Tatum, 21 months, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - also confessed to being an "emotional eater" during her younger years.

She said: "I used to be a major emotional eater for sure, but then when I was done, I would always be like, ‘Wait!' I would feel so good eating. And then ... so bad after.

"And then I would cry and probably do it again because I was sad so I needed the ice cream again. And it was this crazy repeat cycle, but I gave myself a lot of patience and I just took my time."

Khloe feels particularly proud that she's managed to regain her pre-pregnancy figure.

The reality star explained: "I was 204 pounds when I delivered and I was like, ‘How am I going to do this again?’ Because I took so many years to do it the first time.

"But because I had all the tools in my toolbox, I knew what to do and I actually lost my pregnancy weight so much faster than I ever did my regular fat weight."