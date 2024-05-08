Rihanna "loves" parenting her children.

The 36-year-old star - who has sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, nine months, with A$AP Rocky - is "all about motherhood" and she's relishing the challenging of raising her boys.

A source told PEOPLE: "She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips. The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she's tired. She seems to just love life."

Rocky, 35, has also been hugely "supportive" of Rihanna since they became parents for the first time.

The insider shared: "They're doing a great job raising their kids. He's very supportive of Rihanna too.

"They're both extremely driven and hard-working. He's the same way - you'll never hear him complain. They’re amazing together. Rihanna truly seems the happiest."

The loved-up duo have adopted a family-first approach since they became parents. However, Rihanna and Rocky had already developed a strong bond before they welcomed their sons.

The source explained: "Rihanna and Rocky were on the right road long before the children were born, and they are balancing the work of taking care of two toddlers very well.

"They spend as much time with their kids as possible and truly enjoy being parents. They are very happy in this phase of their relationship."

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed that her romance "sped up" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker - who has previously dated the likes of Chris Brown and businessman Hassan Jameel - told Interview magazine: "COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like god knew we needed because we were going to start a family. And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready."