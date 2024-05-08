Tom Holland missed the Met Gala on Monday (06.05.24) after suffering a golf injury to the head.

The 27-year-old actor was unable to support his girlfriend, Zendaya, also 27, who was one of the co-chairs of the annual fundraising gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, after being hit in the forehead by a golf ball whilst playing the sport in Scotland last month.

Tom - who was first linked to his co-star in 2017 after meeting on the set of the 'Spider-Man' franchise - captioned a snap of his red bruise: "Who ever said golf isn't a contact sport is full of s***. You can almost see the dimples."

The 'Uncharted' star posted a link to his dad Dominic Holland’s Patreon page where he poked fun at Tom's pal who he was the "offending player".

Dominic recalled: "In fact, it was hit by a sand wedge from 80 yards albeit by a scratch golfer who should have known better and frankly been more accurate.

"The offending player was Alex Roberts, a close friend of Tom's... without knowing that his most important and highly valuable friend was off the green to his left.

"[Tom was] lucky then to be playing in Scotland (the home of golf) in April when woolly hats are mandatory for survival."

Although it was not a serious scrape, his dad said Tom attended the hospital to get checked.

He had been playing at St Andrews in Fife for his inaugural Tom Holland Charity Golf Day.

The Marvel star previously admitted playing the sport keeps him grounded, whilst he has also given Zendaya lessons.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve given her a few lessons. She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

Speaking on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, he said of his normal hobbies outside of Hollywood: "I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, it's my friends. It's my carpentry, my golf, the charity that my mom runs.

"Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that's the stuff that I should protect."