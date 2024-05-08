King Charles is too busy to meet with Prince Harry while his son is visiting the UK this week.

The Duke of Sussex flew to London from California on Tuesday (07.05.24) for a series of events connected to the Invictus Games but his representative has confirmed he won't get to see his father because the king has a "full programme" of engagements.

Harry's spokesperson said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Harry - who flew to the UK in February for a brief meeting with his father after it was announced the 75-year-old monarch had been diagnosed with cancer - was expected to spend most of Tuesday in meetings connected to the Invictus Games.

On Wednesday (08.05.24), he is due to give a reading at a service of Thanksgiving marking the 10th anniversary of the competition he co-founded for injured and wounded veterans at St Paul's Cathedral.

Meanwhile, the king has meetings on Wednesday morning and is expected to attend a Buckingham Palace garden party in the afternoon before his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Thursday, Charles - who is still undergoing cancer treatment - has a public engagement outside of London.

Although his previous meeting with his father lasted just 30 minutes, Harry later insisted he was thankful to "spend any time" at all with his dad.

He told 'Good Morning America': “I love my family. And the fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see [my father] and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that...

“I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

The 39-year-old duke is expected to leave the UK on Thursday (09.05.24) and will head to Nigeria for a number of engagements with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Their children, Prince Archie, five, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, are not expected to join them.