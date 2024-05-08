Marvel Studios are planning to scale down their output.

The company's president Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D’Esposito have acknowledged they have taken "a little hit" in recent years but have "learned [their] lesson" and think they will be in a stronger position if they limit the number of films and TV shows they release in a short space of time.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Louis said: “If we just stayed on top, that would have been the worst thing that could have happened to us. We took a little hit, we’re coming back strong.

"Maybe when you do too much, you dilute yourself a little bit. We’re not going to do that anymore. We learned our lesson. Maybe two to three films a year and one or two shows, as opposed to doing four films and four shows.”

This year, 'Deadpool + Wolverine' will be the only Marvel movie release, which Kevin has welcomed.

He said: “It’s nice to be able to rally behind one feature project this year. I’m much more comfortable being the underdog. I prefer being able to surprise, and exceed expectations. So it does seem like the last year, which has not been ideal, has set us up well for that.”

Their comments have been echoed by Disney chief executive Bob Iger, who said the company will “reduce output and focus more on quality” particularly when it came to Marvel amid concerns of so-called superhero fatigue after Disney+ subscriber numbers were lower than expected and box office figures have been plummeting.

The businessman said Disney will release two or three Marvel films a year, and cut TV series from four a year to around two.

He explained some upcoming shows are “a vestige of basically a desire in the past to increase volume” and that in future, “it will just be a balance, which we think is right”.

In 2025, Marvel Studios currently has four films slated for release, 'Captain America: Brave New World', 'Thunderbolts', 'Fantastic Four' and 'Blade'.