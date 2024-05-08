Kate Hudson's "rift" with her father is "healing".

The 45-year-old actress is the daughter of Hollywood star Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson but has become somewhat estranged from the singer over the years and claimed a few weeks ago that things are "warming up", an admission her father has now described as being "perfect".

He told this week's edition of UsWeekly: "Kate put it perfectly. We are warming up [and] letting things take their course. All families have rifts. It’s nice that our rift is healing."

In 2016, Kate recalled that her father "wasn't around much" and then things "teetered out" and while Bill - who has Oliver, 47, with Goldie, Emily, 42, and Zachary, 38, with his late ex-wife, Cindy Williams, 18-year-old Lalania with ex Caroline Graham - claims that the family has had "years of ups and downs", they will not be "rehashing the past" on their journey to forgiveness.

He said: "A lot went down, and we aren’t revisiting it. No one wants to rehash the past. You can’t move forward if all you’re doing is analyzing the past. We’re in the present."

The 'Almost Famous' star recently admitted that she has "no expectations" with her father and just wants him to be "happy" whatever their relationship turns out to be.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Mornings', she said: "I don’t really have one. But it’s — it’s warming up. There’s warming up with this all happening. But it’ll be whatever it will be, you know. I have — I have no expectation of that with my father, you know. I just want him to be happy."

Goldie and Bill divorced in 1982 and she went on to a relationship with Kurt Russell, with Kate explaining in 2021 that being estranged from a parent had become "quite common" across the world but she had found a "dependable figure" in her stepfather.

She told 'Today': "I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common.

"I think it's important for people to talk about that. If they can't reconnect or if it's too challenging, that it's OK, right?

"It's a 41-year-old issue. I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life.

"But it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad."