Amanda Bynes is "so grateful" for her best friend.

The 38-year-old star retired from acting in 2010 following a spate of mental health struggles and since being released from a conservatorship that was governed by her parents, she has been working towards earning a manicurist license so she can start up her new career.

On Wednesday (08.05.24), the former child actress shared a screenshot of a text message conversation with her friend Liam Poulsen and captioned the post: "So grateful for my best friend @liampoulsen"

In the first message, the friend of the 'Amanda Show' star noted that he was having a "good day" as he geared up to go to an appointment.

He wrote: "My day is going good just super busy so far. On my way to a doctors appointment with Tyson and then we are going to a meeting."

She replied: "Nice".

In further messages that were exchanged on Tuesday evening, the two friends wished each other a good night.

He wrote: "I love you so much, have a great night."

Amanda replied: "I love you more than anything, babe. Have a blessed night" and emblazoned her message with a white heart emoji

The initial screenshot came from Liam's phone, but the 'Hairspray' star shared it to her own Instagram Story for her almost-half a million followers to see.

She wrote on the screenshot: "True friends are everything!"

Just weeks ago, the two friends were seen enjoying dinner together.

Liam wrote on Instagram: "Dinner date"

In December last year, Amanda - who split from her fiancee Paul Michael inJuly 2022 after three years together - landed her own podcast but pulled the plug on it after just one episode having decided to pursue a more steady job.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "The 1st episode of my podcast did really well.. I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to..

“After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job.

“I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”