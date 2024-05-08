Travis Kelce has landed his first major acting role in 'Grotesquerie'.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end - who is dating Taylor Swift - has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series in an undisclosed role, his new co-star Niecy Nash has revealed.

Niecy shared a behind-the-scenes video with Travis on Instagram, which she captioned: "This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!"

In the clip, she said: "Guys. Guess who I'm working with on 'Grotesquerie'..."

Travis, wearing a white shirt, then appeared in shot and they both laughed as he said: "Jumping into new territory with Niecy"

The Super Bowl champion reshared the video on his own Instagram Story and wrote: "Stepping into a new world with one of the legends @niecynash1 (sic)"

The 34-year-old sportsman will also appear alongside Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the horror show, but plot details have not been revealed.

Travis' only previous acting appearance was a surprise cameo on an episode of 'Moonbase 8' back in 2020, but he recently signed up as host of 'Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?'.

He recently said in a statement: "I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with 'Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?'. The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favourite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining."

Travis - a previous guest host on 'Saturday Night Live' in 2023 - joked that he's glad to be hosting the show, rather than competing on it.

He quipped: "I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is set to stream on Prime Video.

Despite his ventures into TV, Travis is still maintaining his football career and recently signed a new $34.25 million contract with the Chiefs, which has made him the highest paid tight end in the NFL.