Xbox is reportedly “very confident in their line-up” for their upcoming Games Showcase for 2024.

The company is gearing up for the event - which will take place on 9 June - and according to industry insider Jez Corden, Xbox is quietly confident in the titles they are set to announce.

Taking to X, Jez wrote: “[I] heard [Microsoft] is very confident in their line-up for the showcase and beyond too.”

The insider then shared his wishlist for titles he hoped would be revealed at the event - which included ‘Gears 6’, a franchise that hasn’t been seen since 2019’s ‘Gears 5’ - and added he would love to see a “one more thing” surprise announcement.

He penned: “If you could only pick ONE, what game do you want to see the most at this year’s Xbox Showcase 2024?

“To add to my reply to this: ‘State of Decay 3’.

“The Coalition has been working with Undead Labs sharing tools from ‘Gears 5’ and beyond. Hype to see what they pull off.”

He added: “Also ‘Clockwork Revolution’, looks incredible from what they’ve shown. ‘Gears 6’ too, has been a long wait.

“[I] would also love some ‘one more thing’ type [of] surprises.”

This comes just days after The Verge’s Tom Warren claimed the next ‘Call of Duty’ title would be shown off in its own presentation after the Xbox Games Showcase for 2024.

The gaming company announced their presentation would be immediately followed by a “Redacted Direct”, which Tom has now claimed will focus on the upcoming first-person-shooter title, which is expected to release later this year.