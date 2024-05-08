Cara Delevingne thinks that "communication" is the key to achieving sobriety.

The 31-year-old model decided to give up drinking in 2022 after a spell in rehab and has now encouraged others who are trying to also go sober that they can do it as long as they are "honest" with themselves.

She told Variety: "You’re not alone. If I can do it, anyone can. But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can — especially with yourself."

The catwalk star then explained why she has decided to go public with her addiction struggles and believes that she "owes" it to people around the world because she has a platform and wants her fans to know that nobody is "perfect" no matter what their status.

She said: "I think that’s what I’ve always done with anything in this business.

"Whether it’s been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, anything, it’s just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles, because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it’s the least I can do."

Before going to rehab, Cara admitted she was always looking for a "quick fix" with her issues until she enrolled on a 12-step treatment programme and shortly after that found that she had been four months sober by the end of 2022.

She told Vogue: "Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty…This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step."