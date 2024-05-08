Jana Kramer thinks Travis Kelce is "always drunk" and she's worried about his influence on Taylor Swift.

The 40-year-old singer-and-actress initially thought the Kansas City Chiefs star and the 'Karma' hitmaker were the "cutest" couple when they first went public with their romance last September, but now she's got reservations as she is concerned his wild ways will rub off on his girlfriend.

Speaking on her 'Whine Down' podcast, Jana said: "To me, he's always drunk. Every time I've ever seen a video, he's just always drunk. And I hope she doesn't go on that. I see her drinking more now, like the company you keep."

And the former 'One Tree Hill' star fears the sportsman is enjoying the attention their romance brings too much.

She added:"He reminds me of my ex. It just feels a little corny, cheesy. It just feels like he's loving the attention."

Referring to Travis' row with his team's head coach Andy Reid at the Super Bowl earlier this year - for which he later apologised on his own podcast - she added: "The Super Bowl thing rubbed me kind of the wrong way — the aggression there. It's something about him that reminds me of my ex that just rubs me the wrong way...

“I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love. But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to.”

Jana didn't name the ex she was referring to, but she was previously married to Washington Redskins player Mike Caussin from 2015 to 2021 and her guest, Josie Van Dyke, shouted out his name as she spoke.

She also said: “I know exactly who you’re talking about.”