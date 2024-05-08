Phoebe Dynevor had 300 hand-sewn lace flowers on her Met Gala gown by Victoria Beckham

2024/05/08 12:15 (BST)

Phoebe Dynevor's Met Gala dress boasted "300 hand-sewn lace appliqué flowers".

The 'Bridgerton' star proudly wore a lilac lace gown by Victoria Beckham to the biggest fashion event of the year at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (06.05.24), which had a dress code of 'Garden of Time' and theme of ‘Sleeping Beauties’.

Sharing the intricate details, Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria, 50, shared on Instagram: "In a nod to this year’s ‘Sleeping Beauties’ theme, the ethereal silhouette was hand-crafted from archival lace, and embellished with over 300 lace appliqué flowers, hand-cut and hand-sewn onto a tulle base."

Victoria expanded in an interview with Vogue: “We decided to use vintage lace from our archives, as there was something quite romantic about reviving it and bringing it back to life — much like a sleeping beauty.

“[Phoebe is] such a beautiful, talented young woman and I really wanted to design the gown with her in mind — to be almost like an extension of her. We even hand-dyed the flowers to match her skin."

Phoebe told the fashion bible: “It’s like something out of a fairytale.

“It has this beautiful train with flowers going all the way up it … It’s very ethereal.”

The 29-year-old star relished the chance to wear colour.

She said: “I’m very excited to be wearing colour! It’s definitely new for me."

And she gushed that it was a dream come true to wear a gown by Posh Spice.

She added: “10-year-old me could never have seen this coming."

