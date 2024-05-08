EA is set to release two unannounced titles before the end of March 2025.

The company has unveiled its updated release slate in its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday (07.05.24) and confirmed plans for a partner game and a title based on EA's own IP.

In the slate for the current financial year - which runs until March 31, 2025 - the studio confirmed the "two unannounced titles", with one expected in Q4 and another "not included" in the current plans.

They added: "We expect to provide more details on timing at a later date."

As reported by Eurogamer, one of the mysterious games is set to be 'Dragon Age: Dreadwolf', which is due to be officially unveiled this summer.

Late last year, BioWare general manager Gary McKay said the game had reached alpha status, meaning it was playable "from the opening scenes of the very first mission to the very end".

Elsewhere, for EA, plenty of sports titles like 'EA Sports College Football 25', 'Fadden 25' and 'FC 25' have all been confirmed for this summer, with 'NHL 25' following in the winter.