The US government has revoked licences allowing US chip makers to export products to Chinese technology giant Huawei.

Its Department of Commerce did not specify which permits were axed, and the move follows Huawei’s release of an AI-enabled computer powered by a chip created by Intel.

It said in a statement: “We have revoked certain licenses for exports to Huawei.:

Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik said about the move in a social media post: “Make no mistake, the Biden Administration would not have taken this action if Republicans in Congress were not holding them accountable.”

Since 2019, the US has restricted technology exports, such as computer chips, to Huawei, citing concerns over its alleged ties to the Chinese army.

Huawei has been hit hard by US trade restrictions but more recently appeared to mount a comeback.

The Chinese company has enjoyed a resurgence particularly after the launch of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone in August, but in 2019 during Donald Trump’s presidency it was added to a so-called “entity list”.

It meant US firms need to obtain a licence from the government to export or transfer some technologies, especially over concerns they could be used by the Chinese military.

In that time licences have been granted to some American firms including Intel and Qualcomm to supply Huawei with technology that was not related to 5G.

The US has imposed restrictions on a string of Chinese tech firms as tensions between the world’s two biggest superpowers is ramped up.

US president Joe Biden has signed a law that could ban the video app TikTok in the country unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company – with TikTok filing a lawsuit on Tuesday (07.05.24) to block the legislation, with Beijing slamming the movie as part of “economic bullying” by the States.