Tori Spelling once presented her husband with a homemade sex toy: 'I hammered it!'

Published
2024/05/08 14:00 (BST)

Tori Spelling once presented her ex-husband with a homemade sex toy.

The 50-year-old actress split from Dean McDermott, 57, in March 18 years of marriage but admitted that she took "pride in anniversaries" and she once decided to "craft" him a pleasurable toy to commemorate their time together.

Speaking on her 'misSPELLING' podcast, she explained: "I was that girl that took a lot of pride in anniversaries. I'm a DIYer. I'm a crafter to the core. All my kids came out of utero crafting because I made them. So, I would always make something for Dean on our wedding anniversary.

"I made him a brass c*** ring! Oh, my god. I'm so talented. I welded it! I hammered it!"

The former '90210' star - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and seven-year-old Beau with her estranged husband - added that she also made Dean a bench often dedicated to old couples for the projected and engraved it with a message about wanting to "grow old" together.

She said: "I went to the lumber yard and got really cool pieces of wood and made the bench. took a stencil and wrote on it ‘I want to grow old with you' or something.

"It was supposed to be a bench for two and the inspiration behind it was, you know, you see those cute old couples sitting on a bench."

Tori recently admitted that she worries she will "never find true love" because of her celebrity status.

She said: "One of my biggest fears, and this perhaps did make me stay longer, is I feel like in our world it’s difficult to be with a man and have him not feel emasculated. Not by our doing, but by who we are and have been labeled by society."

She went on to add: "We’re not just women who make money. We’re women that have power, we’re women that have fame. I don’t know any different. I feel guilty.

"Like, how am I ever gonna be with a man and he doesn’t feel like less than me just because of my status?"

© BANG Media International

torispelling deanmcdermott

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended