Tori Spelling once presented her ex-husband with a homemade sex toy.

The 50-year-old actress split from Dean McDermott, 57, in March 18 years of marriage but admitted that she took "pride in anniversaries" and she once decided to "craft" him a pleasurable toy to commemorate their time together.

Speaking on her 'misSPELLING' podcast, she explained: "I was that girl that took a lot of pride in anniversaries. I'm a DIYer. I'm a crafter to the core. All my kids came out of utero crafting because I made them. So, I would always make something for Dean on our wedding anniversary.

"I made him a brass c*** ring! Oh, my god. I'm so talented. I welded it! I hammered it!"

The former '90210' star - who has Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and seven-year-old Beau with her estranged husband - added that she also made Dean a bench often dedicated to old couples for the projected and engraved it with a message about wanting to "grow old" together.

She said: "I went to the lumber yard and got really cool pieces of wood and made the bench. took a stencil and wrote on it ‘I want to grow old with you' or something.

"It was supposed to be a bench for two and the inspiration behind it was, you know, you see those cute old couples sitting on a bench."

Tori recently admitted that she worries she will "never find true love" because of her celebrity status.

She said: "One of my biggest fears, and this perhaps did make me stay longer, is I feel like in our world it’s difficult to be with a man and have him not feel emasculated. Not by our doing, but by who we are and have been labeled by society."

She went on to add: "We’re not just women who make money. We’re women that have power, we’re women that have fame. I don’t know any different. I feel guilty.

"Like, how am I ever gonna be with a man and he doesn’t feel like less than me just because of my status?"