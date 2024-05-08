‘Lords of the Fallen’ and ‘Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2’ are coming to Game Pass in 2024

Microsoft has signed a deal which will bring the two games to its subscription service this year.

According to publisher CI Games, the deal was officially signed on May 3 in a financial note. However, Microsoft still have not announced either game for Game Pass.

The details of this deal were not revealed and we do not yet know which parts of Game Pass the games will be released into.

‘Lord of the Fallen’ was first launched in October last year and ‘Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2’ first saw the light of day in June 2021.

Microsoft has also not confirmed which games will arrive on the second wave onto Game Pass this month. However, it is known that ‘Little Kitty’ as well as ‘Big City’ on Cloud, console, and PC, will arrive on May 9.

This will be followed by ‘Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons’ which will also be available on Cloud, console and PC, on May 14. Finally, ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2’ will arrive on May 21.