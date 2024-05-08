Donna Kelce used to worry about money when her sons were training to become footballers.

The 71-year-old Ohio native is mother to NFL players Jason, 36, and 34-year-old Travis - who has been in a relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift for almost a year - from her previous marriage to Ed Kelce and admitted that while it was obvious that both of her boys needed to be kept "extremely busy" with sports when they were children, there was a time when she wondered if they could keep up with the expense of all their activities outside of school.

She told UsWeekly: "Jason and Travis were very active, and if we wanted any sanity in the household at all, we knew we had to keep them extremely busy. "There’s always a thought of, ‘Financially, can we handle it?’ And maybe [we] scrimp and save on some other issues. “Like maybe not have the best house on the street, not have the best car."

Donna - who worked in the banking industry for three decades - insisted that it is down to the success of her sons' coaches that they ended up where they are, which has seen her eldest having recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 years, while Travis has just signed a deal in the region of $34 million to keep him with Kansas City for the next two years.

She said: "[Travis and Jason] had phenomenal coaches, fantastic teachers and great families who were around us.

"It was a menagerie of all those individuals with all those great qualities that rubbed off on them. I’m just very happy they turned into the men that they are."