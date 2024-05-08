Jax Taylor believes "communication" issues led to his split from Brittany Cartwright.

The 44-year-old TV star split from his wife earlier this year, and he's now revealed the reason behind their separation.

Jax - who has been married to Brittany since 2019 - said on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen': "It's strictly a communication thing.

"Until I can fix myself or get to where I want to be, I can't be good for her."

The reality star admitted that their sex life suffered amid his own mental health struggles.

He said: "I want to take the blame for that. I'm just going through a lot of things with my mental health right now. It's a real tough process."

Despite this, Jax and Brittany still have a "cordial" relationship.

He shared: "Right now, we are cordial.

"We see each other every day, we take our son to school everyday together, we go to swim class, we go to soccer, and we do everything."

Brittany previously admitted that the celebrity duo could rekindle their romance at some point in the future.

The reality star is open-minded about a possible reconciliation - but she won't put herself in a "toxic situation" again.

She told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."

Brittany is also confident that she can thrive on her own.

Reflecting on her split from her estranged husband, Brittany said: "I feel really strong.

"At the beginning, I was freaking out. I came to Los Angeles for Jax and we moved in together immediately, so I’ve never been here by myself. But now I have my own friends and my own money."