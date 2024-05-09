Kate Hudson's split from Chris Robinson "was not an easy break-up".

The 45-year-old actress was married to the musician between 2000 and 2007, and she now views their romance as a huge learning curve.

She said on 'The Howard Stern Show': "My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it.

"That was not an easy break-up. I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life."

Kate believes Chris is a "brilliant" musician. However, his nomadic lifestyle put a strain on their relationship.

The blonde beauty shared: "With that comes this sort of life as a nomad, and as an artist, that can be hard for relationships."

Kate now acknowledges that their lives were going in "different directions" at the time of their split.

She said: "I was like a baby. When my life really started to really take off and I wanted to go in different directions, we literally just weren't in the same space to keep going."

Meanwhile, Kate recently revealed that she hopes to marry Danny Fujikawa "soon".

The actress has been engaged to the musician since 2021, and Kate admitted that she's eager to tie the knot in the coming months.

During an appearance on 'Andy Cohen Live', Kate shared: "I think soon. I think we'll get married soon."

Kate and Danny have been talking about their wedding in recent weeks - but the actress is reluctant to plan the big day herself.

The Hollywood star - who is the daughter of singer Bill Hudson and actress Goldie Hawn - shared: "I just don't want to plan a wedding. It's such a bummer."