Jon Bon Jovi's son Jesse Bongiovi and his longtime love Jesse Light have tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on May 7, and are said to have said their vows at the famous Graceland Wedding Chapel, where his rocker pop wed his mother Dorothea Hurley in 1989, on Wednesday (08.05.24), PEOPLE reported.

The Hampton Water co-founder, 29, and the 30-year-old producer have been engaged since summer 2022.

Sharing snaps from the romantic proposal, he quipped in the caption: "Time to BeReal."

Love is really in the air for the Bongiovis as the 'It's My Life' singer's 22-year-old son Jake Bongiovi is engaged to marry 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown, 20.

Jon recently compared the young couple's love to his own romance with wife Dorothea, who was his high school sweetheart.

The Bon Jovi frontman told The Times newspaper: "I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way.

"It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together."

The 'Enola Holmes' actress recently told how Jake's proposal almost ended in disaster after he popped the question while they were out diving on vacation - and she dropped the ring "deep" into the ocean.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Millie revealed: "We go under, and we're like many metres down, and he gives me like a shell. And I turn it over, and it's a ring."

The pair looked at each other but couldn't hear what the other was saying so Millie had to gesture her acceptance.

After they "freaked out" about being engaged, Jake then put the ring on Millie's finger, and then disaster struck.

She explained: "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a a cinematic movie."

The diving instructor warned Jake he shouldn't go after the ring in case his brain "exploded" but he ignored the advice.

Millie continued: "Jake threw himself into - like, so deep. Like the diver was like, 'You can't do that. Your ears. Literally, your brain will explode.'

"He throws himself, he does a cinematic like grab, opens, and he saved the ring. I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back. And if anyone drops the ball, we got it. So there we go."

Jon also has Stephanie, 30, and Romeo, 20, with his spouse.