John Travolta has recalled how his late 'Grease' co-star Susan Buckner made filming "much more special".

The actress - who was best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 musical classic - passed away last week, aged 72, and the 70-year-old Hollywood legend, who played the leading role of Danny Zuko, has remembered the fun times he shared with Buckner.

Travolta wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a picture of Susan as an adult and as a teenager: "Susan you made Grease that much more special! We will miss you!"

No cause of death has been revealed to the public.

Her publicist Melissa Berthier announced in a statement: “Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones."

Buckner's daughter, Samantha Mansfield, paid tribute to her mother and "best friend".

She told People magazine: "The light she brought into every room will be missed forever.

"She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend."

Buckner was crowned Miss Washington in 1971 before representing the state at Miss America the following year.

She went on to become a member of The Golddiggers, an all-female singing and dancing group that featured on 'The Dean Martin Show', which led to her becoming part of an all-girl group called Fantasy and one half of a musical duo known as Buckner and Pratt.

'Grease' was her defining acting role, but she also appeared in films including 'Police Academy 6: City Under Siege' and 'Wes Craven's Deadly Blessing', and TV shows such as 'The Love Boat', and telefilm 'The Amazing Howard Hughes', but in the 1980s, she stepped back from her career to raise Samantha and her son, Adam Josephs.

Later in life, she taught dance at a local gym and directed children's theatre at an elementary school in Florida.

As well as her children, Buckner is also survived by her grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby, sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel and son-in-law Adam, and her longtime partner, Al.

Donations in her memory can be made to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami.

Buckner's passing comes 21 months after the beloved Olivia Newton-John, who portrayed Danny's lover Sandy Olsson, passed away, aged 73, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.