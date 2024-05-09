Brooke Shields is "going to be a mess" when her daughter goes to college.

The 58-year-old actress has Rowan, 20, and 18-year-old Grier with ex-husband Chris Henchy and admitted that while she is "not quite in denial", it is still going to be tough for her when her youngest moves out and leaves her with an empty nest.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm not quite in denial but, definitely, I'm going to be a mess, I really am gonna be a mess but I know that they come back. "My older daughter comes back often; they'll be my babies forever.

"If you've done it right, though, you want them to feel that freedom to start their lives, you know."

Meanwhile, the 'Blue Lagoon' actress is now starring in Netflix film 'Mother of the Bride' where she plays a woman who is shocked to discover her daughter is to wed the son of the man who broke her own heart years earlier and reflected that she "learned a lot" from her character in terms of how to behave when her own daughters walk prepare to down the aisle.

She said: "It's so special on so many different levels with a daughter who is back from college. It's so special. It touches upon so many themes and stories and relationships.

"I was emotional the whole movie and it was one of those experiences where you're with this extraordinary age group.

"I learned a lot from Lana. She didn't make it about herself and that is probably the hardest thing for a mom to do, especially when you're not a part of any of the planning. It's really sad for a mom but to let her go and to be happy is all you want."