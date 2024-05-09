Sam Raimi has split from his wife.

The 'Spider-Man' director's spouse Gillian Greene - with whom he has five adult children has filed for divorce after more than 30 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 56-year-old producer indicated she is seeking spousal support and wants the 64-year-old filmmaker to pay her attorney fees, but asked the court to terminate Sam's ability to receive alimony from her.

The former couple need to figure out how to divide their property and other assets, and there is no mention of a pre-nuptial agreement in the petition.

The date of their marriage is listed as 17 September, 1993, but the date of separation is still set as "TBD" (to be determined).

Last month Sam played down talk that he could be returning to direct a fourth 'Spider-Man' film after previously helming the Tobey Maguire-starring 2000s trilogy.

Speaking to CBR, Sam said: "I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with the current 'Spider-Man' (movies), and the track there, and I don't know that they're going to go back to me, and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'

"I'm not sure, but I love all the new 'Spider-Man' movies. I loved 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey again in it."

Sam refused to completely write off the prospect of directing a new 'Spider-Man' film as he has an existing relationship with Marvel, although he conceded that lots of conversations would need to take place before a possible project could go ahead.

He said: "I haven't talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel has, or Columbia Pictures.

"But, I just worked with Marvel on a movie called 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. So, I'm on great terms with them. I'm sure I would hear about it if it was in the works. I think so. I don't know."