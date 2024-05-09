Emma Roberts has joined Kiko Milano as its first ever global brand ambassador.

The 'American Horror Story' actress has signed on to front a global campaign for the brand, and she is excited to be teaming up with the company on a "journey to become the number-one Italian beauty brand in the world".

She said in a statement: "The way [Kiko] thinks about beauty is truly inspiring and infinitely creative.

"They have more colors in one beauty store than I have ever seen. Not to mention their unique collaborations and limited-edition collections.

“I love their mission of wanting to increase self-confidence through beauty. For me, that’s the essence of true beauty.

"The joy that Kiko Milano brings with its products and services to its ever-growing and super-creative fan base is beautiful. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

Specific details on the campaign and its imagery are being kept under wraps.

However, the company's chief executive officer Simone Dominici explained how Emma "embodies many values" Kiko Milano hold dear, including the way she "embraces the joy that experimenting with color, texture and art can bring".

He added: "She is incessantly creative and loves collaborating with artistic minds.”

The beauty brand has started to take further steps into the entertainment world.

Last month, the company launched the Kiko x Bridgerton limited edition collection to mark the hit Netflix period drama's third season.

The makeup collection includes eye shadows, colour palettes, lipsticks, lip gloss and liquid eyeliners.