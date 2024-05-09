Christine Quinn’s estranged husband has been charged with child abuse/ endangerment.

The 'Selling Sunset' star accused Christian Richard Dumontet of throwing a bag of glass at her, only for it to miss and his their two-year-old son Christian Jr., during an incident in March and how he has been formally charged with three misdemeanour offences.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ Dumontet has been charged with child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protection order but the Los Angeles County District Attorney deemed the case did not meet felony filing requirements.

Christine's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, said they are "extremely satisfied" with the decision.

The lawyer told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “He has now been formally charged with child abuse against his two-year-old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn, and for violating a restraining order.

“We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

"[The] development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims.”

After being arrested, Dumontet had returned to the family home just 33 hours later, despite his estranged wife filing for an emergency restraining order.

In the document, Christine alleged her spouse has severe mental health issues, including bipolar, mania and schizophrenia.

Less than two weeks after the incident, Dumontet filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

He has sought sole legal and physical custody of their son but states that he is open to Christine, 35, getting visitation rights.

He also wants the court to prevent Christine from seeking spousal support from him and claims that although their wedding featured on 'Selling Sunset' in 2019, they actually officially tied the knot in 2021.