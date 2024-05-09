Chad Michael Murray chooses his roles carefully now that he is a father.

The 42-year-old actor - who starred in the leading role of WB teen drama 'One Tree Hill' when he was in his early twenties - is now dad to an eight-year-old son, and two daughters aged six and nine months with wife Sarah Roemer and chooses not to go for risque movies because he doesn't want his kids to be "berated" in school.

Asked how much being a dad had changed his career, he told Numero magazine: "So very much. I would say, a lot of material, especially over the past five to eight years since my son was born, I choose because I think one of the last things you really want is for your kids to be berated in school for what their parents are doing.

"I don’t want my kids going to school, being freshman in high school, and dad’s butt posted all over their locker. That’s not fair to them, so making decisions for that has been great.

The 'Mother of the Bride' star - who starred opposite teen rivals Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff in films like 'Freaky Friday' and 'A Cinderella Story' in the early 2000s - now sees himself as a a "family guy" and tries to keep things "very grounded" at home because while he "loves" being an actor, being a parent is also a job and he needs to make sure he is present for his kids.

He said: "I’m a family guy. We try to keep everything very grounded, very peaceful at home. And I love my job, but this is also my job. I’m making sure that I’m there every day, that we travel together as a pack, so we don’t break up the pack when we travel