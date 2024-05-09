Sega is launching a new ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ mobile game.

‘Sonic Rumble’ is the newest addition to the hedgehog franchise, with the release on the way this winter.

A press release about the upcoming launch said: “The upcoming Sonic mobile game invites players to enter a twisted toy world created by the notorious Dr Eggman.

“In Sonic Rumble, players will take control of toy figures to compete in thrilling 32-player battle royale challenges, racing against each other to collect the most rings and prove themselves to be the fastest in the toybox.

“With iconic characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe available for customisation, players can create their own unique avatars and dive into the action-packed gameplay.”

Developed and managed by Sega in collaboration with Rovio, known for the hit ‘Angry Birds’ game, ‘Sonic Rumble’ is the first title to be released jointly by Sega and Rovio.

Sega added it also “aims to further expand the presence of the Sonic the Hedgehog brand within the global mobile gaming market with Rovio’s marketing expertise and experience.”.

The company stated: “Sega continues to advance the value of its intellectual properties from video games to diverse media landscapes, including animation and licensing, through the core strategy of transmedia.

“The ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ IP exemplifies continued versatility not only across console titles, but from everything including consumer products to feature films.”

In addition to Sonic Rumble, fans can look forward to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, Paramount Pictures’ feature film set for release later in the year, as well as the franchise’s newest game for console, ‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’.