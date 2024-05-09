‘El Paso, Elsewhere’ is being turned into a film starring LaKeith Stanfield.

The hit indie supernatural neo-noir third-person shooter was developed by Strange Scaffold and released in September 2023 to rave reviews, and it’s said 32-year-old LaKeith – famed for roles in ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Knives Out’ is set to take a leading role and act as producer on the project.

Deadline said: “The film will centre on James Savage (Stanfield), who while recovering from a toxic relationship, confronts both his inner demons and enigmatic ex-girlfriend, Janet, before she executes a world-ending ritual. “James navigates her reality-bending universe of ethereal monsters while facing the truth of his own addictions and skewed sense of self-worth, learning that the only route to love is through healing.”

Strange Scaffold studio head Xalavier Nelson Jr has confirmed the news of the film on social media, saying: “El Paso, Elsewhere movie is happening. Ahhhhhhhhhh!”

He also told NME about the game: “‘El Paso, Elsewhere’ is my ultimate expression of vulnerability and serves as a spiritual successor to “dream game” ‘Max Payne’.

“‘El Paso, Elsewhere’ is not an interesting game because it stars a black protagonist or because it’s made by a black person.

“It is interesting and compelling because you look at it and you instantly know it’s the next game you need to play, period. And it’s black as hell.”

The upcoming release comes after hugely successful adaptations of ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Fallout’.

Deadline said Lorenzo di Bonaventura’s Di Bonaventura Pictures, renowned for the ‘Transformers’ and ‘GI Joe’ franchises, and Colin Stark will also produce the project.

LaKeith has also previously been seen in ‘The Harder They Fall’, ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’, ‘Sorry to Bother You’ and ‘Get Out’.

His next role is in Amazon MGM’s ‘Play Dirty’ opposite Mark Wahlberg.