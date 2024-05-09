Lala Kent is in "early talks" to join 'The Valley'.

The 33-year-old beauty is reportedly considering an offer to join the cast of the 'Vanderpump Rules' spin-off show.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Lala is in early talks to join ‘The Valley'. She is very connected with that cast. Those girls are her very good friends and mom crew."

Despite this, Lala is still expected to remain part of the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast.

The insider shared: "That’s her home. It’s not one or the other."

'The Valley' premiered earlier this year, with Lisa Vanderpump serving as an executive producer on the TV show.

The first season starred the likes of Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick.

And although Bravo has yet to confirm a second season of the show, Kristen recently admitted that she would love to shoot another season.

The reality star told Us Weekly: "We have not been technically picked up or asked back.

"We know our ratings are great and we would love to hope and assume that we would come back for a season two. It just hasn’t been officially told to us."

Kristen believes it would be "smart" to shoot season two of the show as soon as possible, "because there’s so much going on".

She explained: "When we end, if we get a season two I would assume we would pick cameras back up in another month or two months. Picking cameras up soon would be smart because there’s so much going on.

"But the audience won’t see this [footage] for up to nine months. It is kind of wild to think without a reunion how much is left unresolved from this past summer."