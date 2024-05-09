Whoopi Goldberg was allowing drugs to "run [her] life" at the height of her addiction.

The award-winning actress struggled with a cocaine addiction during the 80s, and Whoopi has now admitted to losing control of her life for a period of time.

In her new memoir, 'Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me', Whoopi writes: "I was invited to parties where I was greeted at the door with a bowl of quaaludes from which I could pick what I wanted. Lines of cocaine were laid across tables and bathroom counters for the taking."

Whoopi, 68, initially thought that she could keep control of her drug habit.

However, it quickly became apparent that she was losing control over her own life.

The Hollywood star shared: "I was letting something else run my life and take me over.

"I didn’t need my mom to be disappointed or p***** at me - I was p***** enough at myself."

Earlier this month, Whoopi acknowledged that her sobriety journey was a matter of life and death.

The acclaimed actress admitted that she faced a "very simple" life choice at the peak of her addiction.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the actress explained: "Well, it was very simple - do you want to die or do you want to live? Very simple."

Despite this, Whoopi actually enjoyed a huge amount of success during her addiction battle.

She shared: "I was making a lot of money and I had a lot of access to things I didn't really need to and found myself in the position of making the decision, 'Do you want to live or do you want to do this for the rest of your life?'

"And I was like, 'This is way too much to take on', so I decided to get straight. And I did. And we're good.

"I like the idea of living."