Kim Kardashian has congratulated Hailey and Justin Bieber on their pregnancy news.

The loved-up couple have revealed via Instagram that they're expecting their first child together, and Kim has already offered her congratulations to Hailey and her husband.

In response to the pregnancy announcement, Kim - who has North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West - wrote on Instagram: "I love you guys sooooo much!!!! (sic)"

Kylie Jenner - Kim's half-sister - has also offered her congratulations to Hailey and Justin.

The 26-year-old star - who has Stormi, six, and Aire, two, with Travis Scott - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh (sic)"

Elsewhere, Chrissy Teigen has predicted that Hailey, 27, will become an "amazing mommy".

The 38-year-old model - who is married to music star John Legend - wrote: "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!! (sic)"

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Justin, 30, "always wanted to be a young father".

The celebrity couple have discussed having children for years and they're convinced that it's a logical step for them.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them.

"They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state."

What's more, it's been suggested that Hailey and Justin - who have been married since 2018 - are actually keen to have more than one child together.

The source said: "The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."