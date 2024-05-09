Tom Selleck 'can't think in front of a keyboard'

Published
2024/05/09

Tom Selleck wrote his new memoir entirely by hand.

The 79-year-old actor is releasing a memoir called 'You Never Know', and Tom has revealed that he wrote the book by hand, because he "can't think in front of a keyboard".

Tom - who previously played private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit TV series 'Magnum, P.I.' - told Town and Country magazine: "I've always written that way, and it's the only way I know how to write.

"I can't think in front of a keyboard.

"It's like I drive 'em nuts on 'Blue Bloods' because I said, 'No, you have to send me scripts. I need to see the paper.' I don't really register things the same way when I scroll, so it's better for me anyway."

Tom has always been guarded about his private life - but the actor feels that he's been more honest than ever in his new memoir.

Speaking about his unusual approach to writing the memoir, Tom explained: "It made it more personal.

"Look, I'm obviously a pretty private person, but I knew if I did a memoir that there were private things I would need to share. So then it was just getting to different events and seeing how much I was willing to share.

"It was certainly a lot more than I have in the past, and drawing the line when I knew I was getting to a level where I might be exploiting something rather than just telling a private story, especially with other people. Because they aren't in the room saying, 'Oh yeah, that's okay. Write about that.' It affects them very much and I was well aware of that."

