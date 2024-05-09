Seann William Scott has finalised his divorce from Olivia Korenberg.

The 47-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Steve Stifler in the 'American Pie' film franchise - filed for a divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

But now, the former couple - who have a three-year-old daughter together - have reach an agreement over their property, and their marriage and domestic partnership rights.

Under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, Seann will pay spousal support and child support to Olivia, 'Entertainment Tonight' reports.

What's more, the movie star has waived his right to receive spousal support and he's asked the court to terminate forever spousal support for both parties.

Sean has made a concerted effort to keep his love life out of the spotlight over the years.

But prior to marrying Olivia, the actor described her as a "great girl" and admitted that he was "super happy" with the designer.

Seann - who was previously engaged to Victoria’s Secret model Lindsay Frimodt - told Us Weekly: "I don’t how I got a girl like my fiancee.

"She hadn’t seen ‘American Pie’. Thank God. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be engaged."

Meanwhile, Seann has actually been tipped to star in another 'American Pie' movie.

But Tara Reid - Seann's former co-star - previously revealed that there was some lingering tension between Seann and actor Jason Biggs, suggesting that they'd need to overcome their differences before another film can be made.

Tara told Us Weekly: "Seann and Jason have to get along. There’s a lot of talk about [the fifth film], but there’s always talk about everything, so you never really know until you know. I hope so!"