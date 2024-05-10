Kris Jenner doesn't have any plans to retire.

The 68-year-old showbiz matriarch has revealed that she's determined to keep working for as long as possible.

During an appearance on the 'This Life of Mine with James Corden' podcast, Kris explained: "My mom retired when she was 82 and she talks about her job every single day when we're together and she will say to me, 'Oh, my job kept me young and with purpose and with joy.'"

Kris believes that working keeps her sharp and she doesn't have any intention of slowing down anytime soon.

She said: "It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life. It's finding solutions for things. It's your organisational skills. It's your people skills. It's the love of life."

Kris also feels that her working life gives her a sense of purpose.

The TV star shared: "It's having somewhere to go. Getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love."

Last year, Kris revealed that she puts a lot of emphasis on her health.

The socialite - who will celebrate her 69th birthday in November - said on 'The Kardashians': "My birthday’s coming up and every time I have a birthday, I start focusing on my health and I start thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be."

Kris also revealed that she wants to "emulate" her own mom.

She said: "I cannot tell you how proactive I am in my health care.

"My mother worked until she was 82. That’s such a great example for me of someone who lived her life to the fullest, and I really emulate that life that she's had."