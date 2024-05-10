Andy Cohen has been cleared in an investigation into claims of misconduct.

The 55-year-old presenter faced a probe by his bosses at Bravo TV after 'Real Housewives' stars Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney made a series of allegations against him in two separate lawsuits, but Bravo chiefs have now cleared him of any wrongdoing.

A Bravo spokesperson told New York Post column Page Six: "The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated."

'The Real Housewives of New York City' star McSweeney, 41, filed a lawsuit agains Cohen in March in which she made a series of claims including that he offered drugs to castmembers and handed out special favours, while she also claims show bosses of encouraging her to drink despite having a history of alcohol problems.

Cohen vehemently denied her claims.

He was also hit by a lawsuit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Glanville, 51, who accused Cohen of sexual harassment and claimed he invited her to watch him have sex with 'Below Deck' castmember Kate Chastain.

Glanville's lawyers also sent a letter to Bravo's parent company NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and production company Shed Media in February claiming the 'Watch What Happens Live' host made the advance in an inappropriate recording which he sent her in 2022.

Cohen later said sorry for the "inappropriate" clip and insisted Glanville was "in on the joke".

After the letter was made public, The 'Real Housewives' executive producer wrote on X: “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi.

"It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologise."

The conclusion of the investigation comes after 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Heather Dubrow told Page SIx she had never heard any talk about drugs during her appearances on Cohen's show 'Watch What Happens Live'.

She said: "I’ve been on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ a million times. I have never seen drugs, heard about drugs, nothing ever. And I’m a kid from the ‘80s, OK?

"I have never seen any of that. ‘Watch What Happens Live’ is such a fun experience. Yeah, we have a cocktail on the show. It’s fun, but there’s a drinking game always with a disclaimer: don’t drink and drive. It’s a fun experience. It’s sad it’s being brought down to this level. My experience has been nothing but positive."