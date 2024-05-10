Lily Gladstone wants to go "against the grain" by starring in an action film.

The 37-year-old actress earned critical acclaim for her performance as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's historical crime epic 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and is now determined to act in a range of different genres.

Lily told Empire magazine: "I like black comedy. Before it's all over, it would be really fun to do an action film.

"I am having conversations about doing things that have some levity, because while I want my work to be meaningful, I really like getting creative and going against the grain."

Gladstone became the first Native American star to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' but insists that she doesn't want her identity to define the parts she gets.

She said: "It's all of the things you dream of for yourself when you first become an actor, but unless they were looking for someone Native, I didn't see myself getting to play those characters.

"There's way more diversity in the things I'm being approached for now and what I'm being offered."

Lily previously stated that her Oscar nomination showed that "perspectives are broadening" within the movie industry, even though she ultimately missed out on the gong to 'Poor Things' star Emma Stone.

She told the BBC: "Times absolutely are changing; people's perspectives are broadening. The Academy has gotten much more diverse in the last 10, 20 years.

"I think it's also because Native and Indigenous filmmakers have been continually blowing audiences away with what we've been making … people are ready."