Billy Baldwin is "excited" about his niece Hailey Bieber's pregnancy.

The Rhode Beauty founder is six months pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber's first child but the 'Northern Rescue' star - whose brother Stephen Baldwin is the 27-year-old model's father - only found out the happy news when the couple shared it with the world on Instagram on Thursday (09.05.24).

He told People magazine at the 'Americans With No Address' VIP screening in Los Angeles: “I really feel like there's no higher calling than that responsibility.

“I just found out a couple of hours ago.

“My niece and nephew [were asking], ‘Have you talked to Stephen [Baldwin] yet? Been able’ — No, I haven't. I just texted him.

“But this will be his second [grandchild] and I'm excited.”

The 61-year-old actor thinks Justin, 30, and Hailey - who married in 2018 - are an "adorable" couple.

He added: “I think they're an adorable couple. Hailey comes from a great family with my brother Stephen and his wife Kennya and her older sister Alaia, who's married with her own grandchild."

The 'Backdraft' actor - who has Jameson, 24, Vance, 23, and Brooke, 20, with wife Chynna Phillips - shared his "greatest regrets" about raising his own children.

He said: “I was a little bit too new age, and I wasn't old school enough.”

The 'Peaches' singer and wife Hailey announced their baby news with a montage on Instagram, which featured the pair renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii.

Among a series of behind-the-scenes snaps, Hailey is seen wearing a white, lace dress that highlights her baby bump while Justin takes a photo of his wife.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker's mom, Pattie Mallette, has shared her excitement about becoming a grandmother.

She said in a video shared to Instagram: “So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya’ll.

“Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!

"Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

Pattie, 49, also declared her heart to be "so full" due to the news.

She captioned her post: "BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!(sic)"