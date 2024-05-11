Ariana Madix becomes "antsy" when she's not busy.

The 38-year-old beauty - who made her Broadway debut earlier this year - has revealed that she actually loves to keep herself busy.

Ariana - who is the new host of 'Love Island USA' - told E! News: "The one thing that I've learned about myself is that the busier I am, the more I feel I'm capable of handling.

"It's those moments when I have too much down time that I start to get antsy and feel like I need more."

Ariana is best-known for her appearances on 'Vanderpump Rules'. But Ariana can now see a future for herself outside of reality TV.

Ariana - who is playing Roxy Hart in a Broadway production of 'Chicago' - shared: "Being on Broadway is my number one thing. I'm so proud of myself for being able to do that."

In March, Ariana was announced as the new host of 'Love Island USA'.

The reality star was confirmed as Sarah Hyland's replacement on the US version of the reality TV show.

Ariana said on Instagram at the time: "Talk about a bombshell! This summer, I'm trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis.

"I'm hosting the next season of 'Love Island USA' streaming this summer on Peacock. I can't wait to stir up some trouble in paradise."

Ariana captioned her Instagram video: "see you in the villa for an all new season of @loveislandusa hosted by me! (sic)"

Ariana was hired shortly after Sarah confirmed that she was stepping down from the role due to a scheduling conflict.

The actress wrote on her Instagram Story: "Well, just got a text [laughing emoji] I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer. I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA (sic)"