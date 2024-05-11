Blake Shelton plans to "take a back seat" on Mother's Day (12.05.24).

The 47-year-old singer has been married to Gwen Stefani since 2021 - but Blake has confirmed that her children will take the lead on the special day.

During an appearance at the Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas, Blake told PEOPLE: "You know what? I don't have to [organise Mother's Day], because her sons have been incredible."

Blake explained that he's able to relax on Mother's Day, because Gwen's children - Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - have already made plans.

He said: "They're like, 'no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her'.

"I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her."

Gwen recently performed at the Coachella music festival.

But the singer has admitted that she struggles to balance her career with her parental responsibilities.

The blonde beauty told NYLON magazine: "It’s so hard to squeeze it into the life that I have. And that’s why I think it’s more special than ever.

"It’s like when someone says, ‘Oh my God, I got to get my hair coloured’ or ‘I got to take a bath today’ after just having a baby. That’s what it’s like for me to do music. It’s that selfish - and special."

Gwen also struggles to find the time she needs in order to be "creative".

She said: "I told this to Blake the other day: ‘You don’t understand - to be a mom and a wife and then write a record?’ Everybody might be like, ‘Why did it take so long?’ Well, OK, I want to see you try to find five seconds to get creative."