Anya Taylor-Joy has hailed Chris Hemsworth as "the most wonderful" co-star to work with.

The 28-year-old actress stars alongside Chris, 40, in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' and Anya has admitted that she loved working with the "kind-hearted" actor.

Anya - who plays Imperator Furiosa in the George Miller-directed movie - told Access Hollywood: "I think we’re so lucky that our relationship is nothing like the characters in this film, because making this film wanting to kill your co-star would be really difficult.

"He’s just the most wonderful, kind-hearted, big-hearted individual. We have a lot of fun. [I’m] very lucky."

Similarly, Chris loved his experience of working with Anya.

The actor explained: "We had a rehearsal, and immediately I had the sense of how passionate you were about the character and fiercely protective of the character that she was, which only helps everybody else on set.

"Everything I was doing was then informed by Anya’s decisions."

Chris and Anya were able to maintain a healthy creative dialogue throughout the shoot.

He said: "I was doing things with the younger actress [Alyla Browne] that played Furiosa as the character of Dementus, and Anya would be watching and saying, ‘I’m not sure she’d respond like this,’ so it would alter this.

"Having that kind of ownership and opinion and passion about it enriches everything, and so that I found really inspiring. We had such a fun time."

Meanwhile, Anya recently revealed that she "reached out" to Charlize Theron after shooting 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

The Oscar-winning actress played Imperator Furiosa in 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury Road', and Anya decided to contact Charlize after shooting the new movie.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "You have to go on your own journey with it. But as soon as it was done, I reached out to her because I'm such a fan, not only of her as an actress but her as a person. And she's as wonderful and cool as you could possibly hope, and really supportive and classy, so I appreciated it."