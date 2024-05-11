Meghan, Duchess of Sussex fulfilled a "dream" by becoming a mom.

The 42-year-old duchess - who has Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two, with Prince Harry - has recalled speaking to her mentor, NBCUniversal vice-chair Bonnie Hammer, about the challenge of balancing her career with the demands of motherhood.

The former 'Suits' actress told PEOPLE at a panel discussion in Nigeria: "I remember having the good fortune at the time that she invited me to have breakfast, and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world. And I asked her that exact question. I said, 'How do you find the balance?' And she said, 'You don't, you’ll never find the balance.' And this was before I was married, this was before I had children, this is before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist.

"And it struck me and it stayed with me for a long time because you say, ‘well how can you be so successful? And she's a mother as well and she's married and say that you'll never find the balance? What does life feel like if it's imbalanced?'"

The duchess - who quit acting before she married Harry in 2018 - now recognises that the landscape is always changing for moms.

She explained: "What I think that means now is that that balance will always change for you.

"That balance, what seems balanced ten years ago is going to shift. And so being a mom has always been a dream of mine. And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.

"I love being a mom, I love being a mom."