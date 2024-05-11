Taylor Momsen always saw acting as a "day job".

The 30-year-old star initially found fame as an actress, but Taylor always intended to turn her attention towards music one day.

Taylor - who played Jenny Humphrey on 'Gossip Girl' between 2007 and 2012 - told E! News: "I grew up writing songs and I've been singing since before I can remember.

"As soon as I could write, it became this way for me to express myself. I played in bands in middle school and I was always working at this.

"Acting was always a day job. It was a cool experience, but it was my childhood."

Taylor formed The Pretty Reckless in 2011, when she was living in New York City.

And Taylor doesn't regret turning her back on her acting career in order to focus on music.

She said: "I quit everything else and just focused on music. It was the best decision I ever made, because it's my true passion."

Taylor previously claimed that she's never had any regrets about her career path.

The singer explained to The Washington Times newspaper: "[Acting] wasn't my passion at all. Music was my passion, and I really needed to focus on that full-time.

"Acting was just a job. I quit and haven't looked back."

Taylor stars in the band alongside Ben Phillips, Mark Damon and Jamie Perkins, and she revealed that they feel like a "big family" when they're working together.

The actress-turned-singer said: "We're all a big family at this point, so there's no secrets."

Taylor also revealed that she feels comfortable enough to share dressing rooms with her bandmates.

She explained: "We share a bus and we share dressing rooms. It's very much a family.

"In one way, the longer you've been doing it, the more challenging it becomes because you get so used to the grind. But at the same time, it becomes easier because you're more familiar with it.

"Touring is like a second home in a way because we're on the road so much."