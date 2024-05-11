Cindy Crawford doesn't give unsolicited advice to her children.

The 58-year-old model - who has Presley, 24, and Kaia, 22, with her husband, Rande Gerber - has revealed that she doesn't offer advice to her kids unless they specifically ask for it.

Cindy - who has been married to Rande since 1998 - told the 'Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother' podcast: "They know if they ask me, they’re going to get my real opinion.

"But if they don’t ask me … I really try hard, and I’m probably about 70 percent good at this … I try not to offer unsolicited advice."

Cindy actually learned the life lesson from her own mother, who once told her: "Don’t give advice unless [it’s] asked for."

Cindy previously confessed to putting her mom on a "pedestal".

What's more, the brunette beauty admitted that her attitude towards her mom had changed over time.

She told Vogue magazine: "When I was young, my mom didn’t work and when I was young, I didn’t respect that, I was like, she’s just home, taking care of four kids and grocery shopping and cleaning the house. She didn’t have a life that I aspire to. And also, I felt like my mom always would see the good side of everything and I was, ‘Urggh, she’s such a Pollyanna’.

"Only when I got older did I realise it’s hard to be … she’s choosing to be a positive person, because life throws curveballs at all of us all the time, not everything works out right. And the fact that my mother was able to choose to see the good, maybe I was 25 or 30 when I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s real strength, that’s real inner strength’."