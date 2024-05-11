Ariana Madix has created new boundaries in a bid to protect her mental health.

The 38-year-old beauty split from Tom Sandoval last year, after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss, and Ariana has now confessed to creating new boundaries in her life in an effort to protect herself from more anguish.

The reality TV star - who recently made her Broadway debut - told E! News: "I'm proud of myself for really learning to manage my anxiety in a better way. I think that's brought me a lot of peace. And peace is tough to come by, so I'm happy to be on a better side of that."

Ariana has made a conscious effort to prioritise her mental health over recent times.

She shared: "There's always an aspect of feeling guilty when you bet on yourself.

"You know, somebody else might not like the decision you're making. But the only way you can ever take care of other people is if you're taking care of yourself first. So, putting yourself first and betting on yourself. And when it's tough, that's when you lean on the people who believe in you."

Meanwhile, Lala Kent recently slammed Ariana for refusing to film with Tom, her ex-boyfriend.

The 33-year-old star claimed that Ariana "thinks she is Beyonce" following Tom's 2023 cheating scandal.

Lala said on 'Vanderpump Rules': "This happened to her. The world rallied around her. She now thinks she is Beyonce.

"It’s bull**** that she can’t film with someone because she stays under the same roof. It’s a lot. It’s a lot that she’s saying don’t f*** with Tom Sandoval … But, I’m gonna sleep down the hall from Tom Sandoval."