Shania Twain makes herself look in the mirror when she is naked.

The 58-year-old country music legend has noticed that people of all ages these days are unwilling to embrace themselves in their natural form but she has come to the conclusion that she "can't change" her body and wants to be satisfied with it rather than feel the need to cover it up.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I decided that wherever there was a mirror and I was naked in my house or hotel, that I would keep the lights on and I would look in the mirror.

“A lot of people as they start ageing — and even young people — they don’t want to look at themselves in the mirror naked, and I think that is such a shame.

“Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite, I want to know it’s there.

“I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, I have to cover it up or not to look.

“I can’t change it and I don’t plan on changing it superficially."

Meanwhile, the 'That Don't Impress Me Much' singer has just launched her third Las Vegas and revealed amid the gruelling show schedule that she can only drink fluids during the day because she needs to be able to "pace" herself on stage.

She said: "I am an athlete, I have to breathe, I have to project. I have to pace everything. I only drink fluids all day until after the show.

"I drink my food, so I blend my food. Lots of blended ­spinach and blueberries."

The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' hitmaker is ready to reward herself at the end of every performance and will "eat whatever" within the confines of her vegetarian diet.

She said: "After the show I am ready to chew. “I am vegetarian, so I only eat ­vegetarian proteins, but I will eat whatever. I don’t eat like a rabbit.

“I am happy to have pasta, and I will have a glass of champagne after the show — I like to celebrate. Prosecco is an afternoon champagne. There is nothing not refined about it, it’s just too light for night time. That’s a lunch!"