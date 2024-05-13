Julia Fox has declared she's "never been better" as she marks "2.5 years of celibacy".

The 'Uncut Gems' star has called out dating app Bumble's latest advert that read: “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

In the comments section of Punk Rock Elle Woods' TikTok showing the billboard, Julia wrote: “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh. (sic)"

The 34-year-old actress, fashion muse and model famously dated Kanye West, 46, for just six weeks in 2022, following his split from wife Kim Kardashian, 43, and she revealed the pair did not have sex in that time.

Julia previously told The New York Times, she did not speak of her sex life with the controversial rap star in her tell-all tome, 'Down the Drain', because it was non-existent.

She told the outlet: “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that."

However, there is a lot of sex talk in the book.

She said: “I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?

“I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on.’ ... So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed."

Meanwhile, Julia previously insisted she is more than just a sex object.

The mother-of-one - who has three-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev - wants her body to be "celebrated" but expressed her frustration at being labelled over her decision to wear skimpy clothes, insisting there is no need for her decisions to be viewed as sexually motivated.

She told Cosmopolitan UK magazine last year: “Women’s bodies should be celebrated and shouldn’t just be viewed as sexual objects. Anyone getting mad at me for showing a lot of skin has slapped this label on me as a sexual being. But I’m so much more than that – and sex is the last f****** thing I do with this body. I’m proud of my body. Why wouldn’t I wear something revealing, really cool and artsy? Why choose to interpret my body as a sexual object?”