Barry Keoghan threw a birthday party for Sabrina Carpenter which featured a funny Leonardo DiCaprio-themed cake.

The 'Saltburn' actor gathered around 100 friends at DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Saturday (11.05.24) to celebrate his girlfriend turning 25.

A source told People magazine the venue was decorated with blue, yellow and white balloons and guests were served a variety of food, as well as offered a custom drink menu which included espresso martinis in honour of the birthday girl's latest single 'Espresso'.

And guest Ice Spice shared a video on her Instagram Story of Sabrina blowing out the candles on her cake, which featured a meme picture of the 'Titanic' star.

The photo featured a selfie of Leonardo, which had been altered to look like a Snapchat message featuring a message joking about the 49-year-old actor's love life and his apparent preference to only date women under the age of 25.

The text read: "Nooo don't turn 25 [you're] so sexy aha."

Sabrina also shared a photo of another birthday cake on her Instagram Story, which featured white icing, cookie dough, sprinkles and, in reference to the lyrics from 'Espresso' read: "Is 24 that sweet? I guess so!(sic)"

The former 'Girl Meets World' star also shared a post featuring photos throughout her childhood which led to friends sharing their birthday wishes.

Barry shared a teary-eyed emoji and a kiss, while Sabrina's sister Sarah wrote: "ur partying late cuz it’s ur BIRTHDAY (sic)", a reference to her lyric "I'm working late 'cause I'm a singer."

Chloe Bailey simply wrote: "Happy birthday love [heart eye emoji] (sic)"

The singer-and-actress' 'Girl Meets World' co-star wrote: "Happy birthday to my forever bb girl!! I love you more than you'll ever know. [heart emojis] See you soooooon!!(sic)"