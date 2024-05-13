'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk used to go home and cry after filming the show.

The interiors expert - who has quit the Netflix hit after eight seasons - has admitted he leaned on his husband Dewey Do for emotional support during filming because he was forced to reflect on his own childhood traumas to help their makeover guests - and it often left him in tears at the end of the day.

Bobby told Us Weekly: "There were a lot of times where I had to deal with some demons. I had to deal with some trauma from childhood and adolescence that I didn’t want to and so he was always there to hold me when I come home and literally cry."

He added of Dewey: "My husband and I have been together for 20 years ... We celebrate each other every day. He’s my rock, you know, he keeps me very grounded. He’s my best friend."

He previously faced rumours he quit 'Queer Eye' over a feud with his co-star Tan France after Bobby unfollowed him on Instagram last year - but the TV star later insisted the situation between them had nothing to do with the show.

He told Vanity Fair: "There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing - and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.

"Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that's the end of it. We became like siblings, and siblings are always going to fight."

Bobby insisted he hadn't expected the show to be renewed for a ninth season so he had already made plans to move on with his career and decided not to give up his dreams to return to the TV hit.

He has been replaced by Rachel Zoe's former styling associate Jeremiah Brent.

The interior designer will take over from Bobby for the new episodes which are going to be set in Las Vegas with the new recruit looking after the home makeover part of the show.