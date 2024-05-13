Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been doing her own hair and make-up during her trip to Nigeria.

The 42-year-old former actress has been touring the African nation with her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and her make-up artist Daniel Martin has now revealed she headed off on the visit without a glam squad in tow because she's "so good" at creating her own looks.

Daniel told Us Weekly: "I feel like when I’m not with her, she has more room to play. I think that’s the fun thing when you see her, like, she’s in Nigeria right now.

"It’s just her. There’s no stylist, there’s no hairdresser. She’s doing everything herself and she’s so good at it."

Daniel - who did Meghan's make-up for her 2018 royal wedding - went on to add: "I mean, she loves some blush. She loves the cheek. She loves a big brow ...

"She’s so good at doing her own face. She’s her own person. It’s so nice."

Daniel previously revealed Meghan wanted to look "radiant, glowy, and polished" when she married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle six years ago and explained he used minimal make-up for her big day.

He told Brides magazine: "Waterproof mascara, lash accents on her outer corners, and filled-in brows [and a lip balm for] a healthy moisturised lip."

Daniel also revealed he ended up re-doing Meghan's make-up for the reception because she caught the sun during the procession after the ceremony.

He told British Vogue magazine: "What’s funny is that even throughout the procession she wound up getting a bit of colour. Even after just an hour in the carriage she came back and I was like, ‘Oh my god you got some sun!’

"So I gave her more of a sunkissed look with a bit more drama in the eye. We pumped it up a bit. We wanted it to be simple, chic and not fussy because she was going to be eating and drinking that night. The last thing you want to worry about is putting on your lip gloss."